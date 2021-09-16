MICRO, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are supposed to be the Philippines’ economic backbone. They make up 99.5 percent of business establishments in the country, provide 63 percent of employment to the Philippine workforce, and contribute about 40% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Yet they only receive a mere total 5.4 percent allocation of the loan book of the Philippine banking sector. Are they being left behind?

For those interested in the MSME state of affairs, there is an MSME Development Plan 2017-2022. And it is worthwhile that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has published a 2020 accomplishment report of the MSME Development Plan. In terms of initiatives and efforts, the DTI team must be applauded for documenting what the Department has been doing considering that the MSMEs are the hardest hit sector in this Covid-19 pandemic.

A perusal of the report will show that there is no dearth of initiatives undertaken to help the sector. In summary, the MSME Development Plan focuses on three areas: business environment, business capacity and business opportunity. And it breaks down its five major goals: 1) improved business climate; 2) improved access to finance; 3) enhanced management and labor capacities; 4) improved access to technology and innovation; and 5) improved access to market. The interested reader is advised to check the DTI website for a better view of how the schemes are being worked out.

This column will pick out key statistics to check out where the country now stands. In fairness, the government is doing all it can, but the results are all that matters. As a caveat, we have to understand that the Covid-19 pandemic which started in 2020 was not in the purview of the original drafters of the plan.

The very clear metrics of the plan are in the employment figures, gross value added, the financing amounts, and sales, whenever available.

Employment grew a little, but not as much as targeted. Total employment base figure in 2016 was 4,879,179 with a 2022 target of 8.284 million. The number grew until 2017 where it reached 5.714 million but has since declined to 5.381 million in 2020 or 65 percent of the 2022 target. With the ongoing lockdown, prospects for 2021 do not look promising and the targets may no longer be reachable.

The MSME gross value of 50 to 55 percent was set following the targets of Asean-6. The report does not provide figures to-date, but indications considering the overall country GDP performance are not encouraging.



Despite the lapse of Republic Act 9501, which prescribed that banks must set aside 8 percent of their total loanable funds for micro and small firms and 2 percent for medium-sized companies, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to monitor bank allocation. The share of MSMEs have been on a decline: a) 2017: 3.32 percent micro and small enterprises (MSEs) and 5.03 percent medium enterprises (MEs); b) 2018: 3.12 percent MSEs and 4.55 percent MEs; c) 2019: 2.8 percent MSEs and 4.3 percent MEs; and d) Q12020: 2.09 percent MSEs and 3.31 percent MEs.

An interesting finance report in the DTI paper is the number of borrowers of Small Business Corp.’s P3 program for micro-entrepreneurs which has reached 209,189 in 2020. Also, the paper reports on the Bayanihan 1 and 2 which prescribe funds of P275 billion and P165.5 billion, respectively for emergency subsidy and for capital infusion to the government financial institutions in support of MSMEs, cooperatives and displaced overseas Filipino workers. We need an accounting of these funds. In theory, these should have made an impact to support the needs of the MSMEs during these difficult times.

The value of export sales has grown from $14.35 billion in 2016 to $17.33 billion in 2018. The number of MSMEs engaged in export sales likewise grew from 5.048 in 2016 to 4.146 in 2018. There is no data 2019 onwards.

There are several Key Performance Indicators in the accomplishment report that will have to be worked on. And future reports should attempt to include the impact of the funds government made available in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The initiatives are there, but is there enough follow through to make things happen? Let’s highlight a case in point. In a UNDP report on its survey of the issues and challenges faced by Philippine MSMEs done in July 2020, they make the following observations. “Another key aspect of business continuity is financing. Access to financing remained a key concern for majority of survey respondents…To maximize this, one key element that can contribute to the banks’ increased lending to MSMEs is the government’s MSME credit guarantee program worth P60B. The accreditation process of interested financial intermediaries should be examined and streamlined so that more financial institutions, including rural banks that are on the ground and working with micro-enterprises in the rural areas, can benefit from the guarantee scheme and increase their confidence in lending to MSMEs.”

The 2020 accomplishment report is silent of the data of actual guarantees and only reports on “the BSP intensifying its engagement with the Philippine Guarantee Corp. (PGC) to identify interventions to support financial institutions, including microfinance non-governmental organizations, in serving their target clientele primarily belonging to the MSME sector.” In its website, though, PGC reported guaranteed loans of P207 million as of December 2020 and P952.5 million as of February 2021. This is still far from the P60 billion cited by the UNDP.

Overall, it must be noted that there are indeed various government initiatives in place. But will these be enough given the magnitude of the problems confronting our MSMEs? Let’s hope these initiatives will be intensified because we do not want the economy’s backbone left behind.

Benel Dela Paz Lagua was previously executive vice president and chief development officer at the Development Bank of the Philippines. He is an active FINEX member and an advocate of risk-based lending for SMEs. The views expressed herein are his own and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.