The “My Hangzhou Stories” activity ended successfully

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gathering world’s talents and sharing Hangzhou stories. Organized by the Talents Office of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, the activity “My Hangzhou Stories” has come to an end. The mutual dedication of Hangzhou and worldwide talents injected a dose of youthful dynamism to the brand image of Hangzhou’s culture and tourism.

Through the global open recruitment, thirteen talents are finally short-listed. They are Zhu Xiaoming (interior designer), Tan Weihong (academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences), Imran Haider Shamsi (professor of Zhejiang University), Rodolphe Toucas (French artist), Amorphyx (American hi-tech company), Tim Clancy (Volunteer Image Ambassador for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022), Luo Xuejuan (breaststroke Olympic champion), Zhong Man (fencing Olympic champion), Zhao Ruirui (women volleyball champion), Xia Yong (expert of Liangzhu culture), Vocal Force (bel canto trio), Vassilis Koniakos (Consul General from Greece in Shanghai) and Siyabonga Cwele (South Africa Ambassador to China). Thirteen talents shared exclusive stories of Hangzhou in terms of their expertise. They focused on the characteristics of Hangzhou, interpreted the charm of Hangzhou and showed the beauty by presenting the achievement of Hangzhou in history, culture, science and technology, and sports.

The full video series of “My Hangzhou Stories” has been launched on the official website (www.myhangzhoustories.com), as well as the official accounts of overseas mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Hangzhou will continue to promote the voice of talents overseas and further build the brand image of Hangzhou’s culture and tourism.

Coming up next, the Hangzhou culture and tourism will take the activity “My Hangzhou Stories” as an opportunity to actively enhance the soft power and international influence of Hangzhou’s urban culture, so that global talents can become Hangzhou’s new symbol to showcase the city to the world.