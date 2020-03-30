The National Announce 10th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of ‘High Violet’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 31, 2020

In May, it’ll be 10 years since The National released likely their most acclaimed album, High Violet. Featuring songs like ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ and ‘England’ – now classics in the National oeuvre – the album was something of a definitive statement for the band upon its release, securing their place as one of the essential acts to emerge from the kind of sprawling, post-punk indebted indie rock explosion we saw in the first decade of the 2000s.

To celebrate the milestone, The National have announced they’ll be releasing a special 10-year anniversary triple LP reissue of High Violet, including tracks never before available on vinyl like ‘Wake Up Your Saints’ and alternate versions of album cuts such as ‘Terrible Love’.

To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared a D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus-directed concert film which sees the band performing the album in full at Brooklyn Academy of Music on May 10th, 2010, the night before the album’s release.

In addition, the band have also announced that all profits from their webstore and fan club enrolment will go towards subsidising lost wages for their dozen crew members who are out of work due to coronavirus.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together. As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability,” commented the band.

Earlier this month, the band announced rescheduled dates for their Australian tour with Phoebe Bridgers.

The High Violet 10-year anniversary edition triple LP will be released Friday, 19th June. Head here to pre-order, and watch High Violet – Live from Brooklyn Academy of Music below.