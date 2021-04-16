The National Indigenous Music Awards Are Back This Year

The National Indigenous Music Awards are back! Following a virtual 2020 event, due to the pandemic, The NIMAs will be back at the Darwin Ampitheatre for 2021.

The awards — which will be broadcast on NITV as well — will go down Saturday, 7th August.

Nominations for the awards are open now and close Friday, 28th May. You can vote for yourself or your fave artist here.

This year’s event comes with a new team too.

Creative Director, Ben Graetz returns with his new Associate Creative Director, Nina Fitzgerald.

While National Indigenous Music Awards’ veteran Romana Paulson steps into the Project Manager position.

“2020 was a year like no other and morphing what has always been an amazing night of connection and togetherness into a completely virtual event was a challenging but rewarding experience,” says Graetz.

“This year however, we can return bigger and better than ever, creating a stunning physical event once more and using the learnings of last year’s record-breaking virtual audience to retain the best elements of both worlds.

“2021 will bring the event to Australia across many platforms, led by our long-time partners NITV, while creating a special night of connection under the stars here on Larrakia Country.”

Last year’s livestream event saw performances from Miiesha, Thelma Plum, and Archie Roach.

Baker Boy cleaned up, taking home Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Film Clip of the Year.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>