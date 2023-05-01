The Necks to Play 14-Date Australian Tour

Preeminent instrumental trio The Necks released their 19th studio album, Travel, in February 2023. The Australian improvisationalists will head out on an extensive national tour this month, playing a total of 14 shows on a trek that winds up in early July.

Travel has been hailed as a triumph by critics around the world, but don’t expect to hear any of its four tracks on the forthcoming tour. Band members Chris Abrahams, Tony Buck and Lloyd Swanton are committed to long-form improvisation and the trio typically takes the stage with nothing prepared in advance.

The Necks: Travel

That said, the four recordings on Travel – each of which clocks in at around the 20-minute mark – are an apt example of the minimalist experimentation that characterises The Necks’ famed live shows. The album received doting reviews from Uncut UK and The New Yorker, and the band appeared on the cover of the March edition of The Wire.

“No group in creative music is quite like the Australian trio,” said The Wire‘s Daniel Spicer. “[The Necks’] modal and minimalist performances extend a single idea to infinity.”

The forthcoming Australian tour includes a couple of shows at the Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE, three shows at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom and a couple of shows at Boola Bardip Museum in Perth. The tour begins at Sandgate Town Hall in Brisbane on Saturday, 6th May. Find all tour dates below and get your hands on Travel here.

The Necks 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 6th May – Sandgate Town Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 7th May – Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tuesday, 16th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 17th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 18th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 19th May – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, 20th May – Meeniyan Town Hall Meeniyan VIC

Saturday, 27th May – Ukaria, Adelaide Hills SA

Tuesday 30th May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Wednesday 31st May – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Friday, 2nd June – Boola Bardip Museum, Perth WA

Saturday, 3rd June – Boola Bardip Museum, Perth WA

Saturday, 10th June – Orange Winter Jazz Fest, Orange NSW

Saturday, 1st July – Venue TBA, Hobart TAS

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More

Members Of TFS, Dirty Three And The Necks Release Debut Single As Springtime

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023