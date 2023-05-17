The new Cambridge online module helps English teachers boost students’ employability skills

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — English language teachers can now help their students improve soft skills for the workplace with the new Employability Skills module developed by experts at Cambridge University Press & Assessment. The short module has been designed to boost students’ understanding of the skills they will need in the workplace.

The module was launched after research from Cambridge showed that many graduates entering the world of work do not have the essential ‘soft skills’ they need for success. This research led to the Employability Skills Framework for ELT, which maps out the pivotal employability skills that graduates need and underpins the module.

The Employability Skills module is for adults and young adults with an intermediate level of English (B1 of the CEFR and above). It is simple to use and can be taught alongside general and academic English courses. It is available on the digital and mobile-friendly platform ‘Cambridge One’. The module is made up of eight units, each lasting one hour, covering key areas of competency, such as teamwork, collaboration, critical thinking, problem-solving and emotional intelligence.

Dan Hutchinson, Propositions Director at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: ‘Employability is so much more than just having the appropriate qualifications and knowledge. Our research shows that many graduates are entering the workplace without some essential soft skills, and that’s why we have developed this module which aims to help students to improve their overall skills’.

‘We know that teaching employability skills is more important than ever, and this has been the driving force behind our new Employability Skills module.‘



The module uses realistic workplace situational videos with interactive activities that spark reflection among the users. It also comprises of speaking and writing tasks for students to complete at the end of each unit. Teacher notes, student worksheets, video scripts and glossaries are also available for teachers to use in the classroom.

Students can request a certificate of completion for each unit and obtain a digital badge when they complete all eight units. Successful students can add the digital badge to their CV and share it on social networks such as LinkedIn to ensure their skills really stand out. Find out more about Employability Skills .

Visit the website of Cambridge English for additional information.

About Cambridge University Press & Assessment

To learn English is to enjoy and experience a language that opens up opportunities across the world.

Together with teachers and our partners, we’re here to engage and inspire millions of people throughout their entire English language learning journey, helping them confidently prove their skills to the world.

As part of a university with global reputation for academic excellence, we create insights derived from deep research, expertise and experiences. This ensures our unique approach meets the real-life needs of learners through inclusive and accessible products and services.

As a global language, English unlocks a lifetime of experiences, and – because language is at the heart of being human – we help people everywhere connect, communicate and come closer together.

Where your world grows.

Cambridge English is the producer and proud co-owner of IELTS, the world’s leading English test for migration and higher education. We help millions of people learn English and prove their skills to the world.

Part of the University of Cambridge, we provide the world’s leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. For us, learning English is more than just exams and grades. It’s about having the confidence to communicate and access a lifetime of enriching experiences and opportunities.

Whether you’re planning to live, work or study in your own country or abroad, we can give you the English language skills to succeed. We provide the world’s leading range of qualifications and tests for learners and teachers of English. Globally recognised by more than 25,000 leading universities, employers and governments, our research-based assessments are a mark of excellence that open doors.

