The new evangelization

OUR world today, particularly in these extended times of the pandemic can sometimes be said to be confused and even despairing of how life has been disrupted in more ways than one. Perhaps we should start to look at ourselves and realize that the economic success, culture, and political importance prevailing in our environment needs a commitment to a full conversion to God and to reinforce our faith in him and to proclaim joy and peace.

The Church has noted that “What the world is in particular need of today is the credible witness of people enlightened in mind and heart by the word of the Lord, and capable of opening the hearts and minds of many to the desire for God and for true life, life without end.”

Today, we can see the progressive de-Christianization of society, a loss of essential human values, the rationalization of a relativistic way of looking at things. Today, contemporary man is distracted and insensitive, and even Christians live in difficult relationship with modernity. Pope Francis said that “in vast areas of the earth the faith risks being extinguished, like a flame without fuel…we are facing a profound crisis of faith, a loss of a religious sense which represents one of the greatest challenges for the Church today.” It is time to “(restore) God’s presence in this world, give man access to the faith, enabling him to entrust himself to the God who, in Jesus Christ, loved us to the end.” However, since the Covid-19 was recognized in early 2020 and extended lockdowns had been enforced, it is in any case heartwarming to find that many people have begun to rediscover their faith and trust in God.

And so it is essential for a new evangelization that can be heard by the world. Christians must appreciate the gift of faith, deepen their relationship with God and strengthen their commitment to sharing faith with others. The term, “new evangelization,” the Pope explained, “recalls the need for a renewed manner of proclamation, especially for those who live in a context, like the one today, in which the development of secularization has had a heavy impact, even in traditionally Christian countries.” With regard to evangelization, the Church must, “primarily by her conduct and by her life…evangelize the world, in other words, by her living witness of fidelity to the Lord Jesus – the witness of poverty and detachment, of freedom in the face of the powers of this world, in short, the witness of sanctity.”

The Church is us, and the missionary call for evangelization is also our call today and more so as we continue to experience the crisis of the pandemic. However, we must also realize that we cannot expect immediate and great returns. For indeed, the new evangelization takes off from the parable of the mustard seed, from which the great tree of the Universal Church grew…daring to start again with the humility of the small grain, and leaving up to God the when and how it will grow.