The New Note 8 – Infinix Unveils An All-Rounder for SuccessNOTE 8-Kenya.jpg

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 22 October 2020 – The new Note 8 was unveiled yesterday and it exudes sleekness and power. The premium online-driven smartphone brand, Infinix, has once again outdone themselves with an excellent all-round smartphone model that is targeted at the mid-to-high end market segment. The new Note 8’s high performance will make it one to watch and for others to envy.

The brand’s new flagship model comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor, the biggest dual front camera screen, 64M Ultra HD 6 cameras and a fast charging, massive 5200mAh battery with super long endurance among others, making it an ultra-sleek, ultra-fast and ultra long-lasting phone.

“We are committed to developing cutting-edge products that will become the industry benchmark, so we are very proud to launch Note 8 in Nairobi. With its looks, power and endurance, the Infinix Note 8 demonstrates Infinix’s capabilities of addressing consumer needs as well as its strength in technical R&D and product innovations. The new Note 8 certainly has all the makings of an elite phone for the elite user, as it has both the appearance and strength to help achieve that successful life we all strive for. This ultra-sleek, ultra-fast and ultra long-lasting phone is not one to be missed.” said Mike Zhang, Kenya Brand Manager of Infinix Mobile.

Excellent all-round performance

The high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 processor with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology powering the new Note 8 makes it incredibly fast and ensures that the phone provides a comprehensive strong and smooth all-round performance. This high-performance chipset not only makes it more fluent and more stable, but also delivers an unparallel E-sports experience, where top scores in every game will be a breeze – an ideal choice for game lovers who want an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay Intelligent, dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors. Smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay. Enhanced power efficiency and connectivity enhancements for even longer and uninterrupted gameplay.

Bringing visual experience to a whole new level

One of the key highlights of the Note 8 is that features the biggest dual front camera screen in industry – a 20.5:9 screen with dual super tiny camera punch hole – allowing the display to wrap around the punch hole and be less of an inconvenience when consuming media.

And to broaden ones horizons even more is the phone’s 6.95″ Dual Infinity-O Display. Its precise cutting ensures that the camera remains clear of any blockages and does not suffer from a degradation of the picture quality.

To complete the users’ audio visual experience, the Note 8 comes with dual speakers surround sound including with DTS and 4 modes that deliver immersive musical experiences for your ears and soul. Allowing users to level up the sound effect to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favorite movies or listening to music or gaming.

Making super stable videos easy

To meet the exacting demands of mobile phone users in the 5G era, Infinix has made continuous efforts to improve the camera functions of its smartphones. The new Note 8 comes equipped with a top of the line set of high definition cameras – 64MP Ultra HD 6 Cameras — that will allow users to capture every wonderful moment in life in unbelievable detail, with crystal clear clarity and lifelike beauty.

In today’s world of TikTok and vlogging, there is huge demand to produce professional quality videos while on the go. After intense testing and evaluation by Infinix’s development team, Vidhance’s video enhancement solution was chosen, as it provided top quality video stabilization software. This was successfully implementation in the Note 7 to great reviews.

For uncompromising quality when it comes to video performance and stabilization, the Note 8 will also have leading video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance®. This will guarantee stability and clarity of videos when using the Note 8.

And should users decide on making a dramatic slow motion video, the phone’s Slow Motion Capture will capture every frame of the action without missing a detail.

Infinix has also found a solution to combat insufficient light situations that has been plaguing users when shooting videos. By spending more than 180 days and nights of unremitting research and development to address this issue, Note 8’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0 can deliver uncompromising results under low light conditions.

Availability

Infinix Note 8 with 6GB RAM+128GB ROM, provide three options of Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond, and Iceland Fantasy, priced at 21,799KES.

Starting from October 21, Note 8 will be available in following channels including JUMIA, Kilimall, Xpark and offline retail stores in Kenya. For more information about Note 8, please visit https://www.infinixmobility.com/ke/smartphone/note-8.