The New Roborock S6 MaxV Sets Innovative Navigation Standard in Home Robotics

HONG KONG, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , developer of ultra-intelligent vacuum cleaners, today introduces its latest product innovation, the Roborock S6 MaxV. This premium addition to the company’s S-Series lineup is the first Roborock vacuum to include a stereo camera, allowing advanced obstacle avoidance technology called ReactiveAI. In addition, it’s the first product to be powered by a Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor chip from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. – giving the MaxV cutting-edge on-device AI and connectivity performance. Its ReactiveAI enables the vacuum to not only recognize, but also avoid a range of common robot trapping obstacles, meaning people, especially parents and pet owners, can run their robotic vacuums with fewer worries than ever before.



“The seamless integration of ReactiveAI with our advanced laser technology allows the Roborock S6 MaxV to estimate the size and location of common obstacles and the best way to clean around them, setting the standard for our smartest navigational robot vacuum yet,” said Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. “The powerful image processing technology behind it has led us to work with Qualcomm Technologies for the first time, a journey we are delighted to begin as we continue to imagine the next generation of robotic vacuums to navigate today’s world.”

This vision is echoed by Dev Singh, senior director of business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The advancements that Roborock has made in the Home Robotics industry these past years are remarkable,” said Singh. “We’re thrilled to work with Roborock on their first product to launch with a stereo camera and a Qualcomm APQ8053 heterogeneous processor – powering the MaxV with cutting-edge on-device computation performance plus long-lasting battery life – in an effort to bring the next generation of innovative robot vacuums to life.”

Advanced Obstacle Recognition and Avoidance

Stereo camera – The Roborock S6 MaxV is equipped with a stereo camera on the front that captures detailed images at a maximum speed of 30 fps, allowing powerful image processing to recognize and avoid common obstacles including pet waste, scales (weighing), or shoes.

– The Roborock S6 MaxV is equipped with a stereo camera on the front that captures detailed images at a maximum speed of 30 fps, allowing powerful image processing to recognize and avoid common obstacles including pet waste, scales (weighing), or shoes. ReactiveAI – This obstacle avoidance technology utilizes a Convolutional Neural Network for image processing – trained on tens of thousands of images and powered by a fast and powerful Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor.

Roborock’s Most Powerful Robot Vacuum Yet

Powerful suction – With its 2500Pa of suction, which offers 25% more suction power than its predecessor the S6, the S6 MaxV is Roborock’s most powerful vacuum cleaner ever launched, now picking up even finer dirt from hard floors and reaching deeper into carpets.

– With its 2500Pa of suction, which offers 25% more suction power than its predecessor the S6, the S6 MaxV is Roborock’s most powerful vacuum cleaner ever launched, now picking up even finer dirt from hard floors and reaching deeper into carpets. Battery life – The S6 MaxV also has an extra-large 5200mAh battery – allowing it to clean for up to three hours (in quiet mode). Smart Top-Up allows the robot to recharge just enough to complete a large clean when needed.

Beyond Hardware

Multi-level maps – New clever software features are continually being introduced. In particular, multi-level mapping technology, a feature in high demand by customers, allows the robot to automatically recognize different levels of a home.

– New clever software features are continually being introduced. In particular, multi-level mapping technology, a feature in high demand by customers, allows the robot to automatically recognize different levels of a home. Every floor can now have its own set of No-Go Zones and No-Mop zones, and the already popular automatic room recognition feature – which automatically splits each level into rooms – can also be extended to multiple floors.

The Roborock S6 MaxV will be available in the US at the end of Q2 for $749 RRP.

In addition, the company also added the Roborock E4 to its E-Series lineup today. The robotic vacuum, available on Amazon for $299, features precision sensors and an internal map, enabling it to know where it has cleaned and what areas still remain.

For more information on either product visit us.roborock.com.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China’s largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

