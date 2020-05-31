The next PBA/NBA Rookie MVP

Determining the Most Valuable Player for both the NBA and PBA is a tough and thankless task, but we still do it, as we recognize it as one of the prerequisites in determining the greatness of a player.

The problem lies in the terminology itself. What does it mean to be the “most valuable”? It is not the same as the “best performer” because we would just have the statistical points as the basis. Is it the player who carries his team single-handedly, so much so that if he were removed from the team, it would crumble?

There are also advocates of the “Best Player on the best team” as MVP — but does that mean they would limit the award to players on the championship team — which is basically the Finals MVP award. We should still note that in the NBA, Jerry West won the first Finals MVP trophy on a losing squad.

Side note: The NBA Finals MVP is now named after Bill Russell because if the award existed in his era, he would have at least 10 of those.

The Season MVP needs to have a different barometer. Should it be from the team at the top of the standings? There is no such rule, so the race is wide open.

The MVP is not necessarily the best player in the league. How can anyone else have won it in the ‘90s while Jordan was playing, or even the past half-decade with LeBron James? This is attributed to “voter fatigue,” which can easily be explained in Filipino: “Ibigay naman natin sa iba.”

NBA Rookie MVPs

There are only two rookie MVPs in the NBA. These are Wilt Chamberlain and Wes Unseld. As the NBA is now a league of 30 teams, it would be very difficult to replicate that again. The seniority level in the NBA is so pronounced now that even making the All-Star team would be quite a feat. Blake Griffin was the last rookie to make it in 2011.

If generational talents like LeBron James and Michael Jordan didn’t make it, it’s unlikely that a rookie will make it all the way to the top. Luke Doncic was remarkable, and likely a top 10 player by now, but they usually need a season or two to unravel.

There is probably no player in the near future who would achieve this in the NBA, but the PBA could be a different story.

PBA Rookie MVP

There is only one PBA MVP and that is Benjie Paras. He took the award in 1989 and again in 1999. That was quite controversial, since the league was taken by storm by talented Filipino-foreigners.

Danny Seigle, Asi Taulava and Eric Menk all had legitimate MVP cases. Seigle won the Rookie of the Year award but lost the MVP to Paras, even if Shell was eliminated in the Third Conference.

It is very surprising that Seigle never won the MVP award, and speculation came about that voters did not want a Fil-foreigner to match Paras’ achievement. It seemed fated that Paras himself would keep his distinction alive.

The future

June Mar Fajardo struggled in his rookie year, but he was the most likely heir to the Rookie MVP throne. Since his sophomore year in 2013, no one else has won the award.

With Fajardo injured, this would’ve been the changing of the guard but the pandemic saved the streak. Will we ever have a player as dominant as Fajardo?

The answer points to the affirmative. We should note that Rookie of the Year CJ Perez was the scoring champion for last season, and it shows that the next generation of rookies can definitely compete.

Players like Kai Sotto and AJ Edu are pursuing their dreams of making it to the NBA, and the entire Philippine hoop-dom is supporting them. But if they would ever enter the PBA in later stages of their career, they would likely dominate because of their international training.

There are also college standouts like Thirdy Ravena or Kobe Paras. Fil-foreigners like Jamie Malonzo, who has US college experience like Kobe, can raise the local level of play.