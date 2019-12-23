The Office’s Angela, Pam, and Erin Reunited on Ellen to Talk About Those Reboot Rumors
[embedded content]
Oh, you thought we were done yammering on about those The Office reboot rumors? Hah, think again. Erin Hannon — er, Ellie Kemper — just added fuel to the fandom fire when she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and invited former costars Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) on the talk show for a nostalgia-fueled mini reunion. After chatting about Fischer and Kinsey’s new Office Ladies podcast and Kinsey’s airport run-in with a famous superfan she didn’t recognize, the actresses got down to business to discuss whether they’d be down to bring Scranton’s finest paper company back together for a revival of The Office.
“I would not do an Office reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special episode,” Fischer said. Kinsey chimed in, adding, “I would do anything they called me to do,” with Kemper expressing similar feelings. Our fingers (and toes) are crossed that the show’s OG producers will get so tired of fans talking about a reboot that they’ll just suck it up and make one already. Give the people what they want!