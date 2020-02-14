The Office’s Creed Bratton Reschedules & Extends His 2020 Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Creed Bratton was supposed to be touching down today for his 2020 Australian Variety Show, however The Office star has postponed the tour until June this year, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

He’s taken the chance to extend the tour though, adding 50 tickets to his Corner Hotel show in Melbourne as well as two New Zealand shows.

Chatting with Music Feeds late last year, Creed Bratton said, “[Office fans] will be coming to expect some laughs. And they will! I’ll be telling little office stories and anecdotes and stuff.

“But in between, they are going to hear some interesting songs too. And they might want to check out my last album While The Young Punks Dance.”

Existing tickets will still be valid but MJR Group have promised that fans who are now unable to attend will be able to receive full refunds.

Creed Bratton Australia Tour Dates 2020

Tickets on sale now

Tuesday, 2nd June

San Fran, Wellington

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 3rd June

Neck of the Woods, Auckland

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 5th June

Corner Hotel, Melbourne — 50 Tickets added

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 6th June

Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 7th June

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 9th June

The Basement, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 11th June

Freo Social, Perth

Tickets: Official Website