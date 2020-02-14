The Office’s Creed Bratton Reschedules & Extends His 2020 Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020
Creed Bratton was supposed to be touching down today for his 2020 Australian Variety Show, however The Office star has postponed the tour until June this year, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
He’s taken the chance to extend the tour though, adding 50 tickets to his Corner Hotel show in Melbourne as well as two New Zealand shows.
Chatting with Music Feeds late last year, Creed Bratton said, “[Office fans] will be coming to expect some laughs. And they will! I’ll be telling little office stories and anecdotes and stuff.
“But in between, they are going to hear some interesting songs too. And they might want to check out my last album While The Young Punks Dance.”
Existing tickets will still be valid but MJR Group have promised that fans who are now unable to attend will be able to receive full refunds.
Creed Bratton Australia Tour Dates 2020
Tickets on sale now
Tuesday, 2nd June
San Fran, Wellington
Tickets: Official Website
Wednesday, 3rd June
Neck of the Woods, Auckland
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 5th June
Corner Hotel, Melbourne — 50 Tickets added
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 6th June
Factory Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 7th June
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Tuesday, 9th June
The Basement, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 11th June
Freo Social, Perth
Tickets: Official Website