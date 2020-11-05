The Offspring Share Cover Of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

We’re not too far off now from Christmas season, and the Offspring have gotten in on the celebrations early. The veteran rockers have shared a cover of Darlene Love’s classic ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ – their first holiday-themed single.

“It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now,” commented the band’s Dexter Holland in a statement.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Darlene Love, so when the idea came up to do a Christmas song, we jumped at the chance to record that one … and tried not to wreck it!”

Love originally recorded the song for the 1963 Phil Spector-produced compilation A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector. The singer performed it annually on Letterman from 1986, continuing for 29 years.

It’s not the first time this year the Offspring have given their spin on another artist’s song. Back in April, as the world was still in the throes of its Tiger King obsession, the band covered ‘Here Kitty Kitty’.

The song was made famous by the show’s Joe Exotic, but the band were quick to point out that it was actually written by The Clinton Johnson Band, who were responsible for many of the songs Exotic claimed to have composed.

Listen to the Offspring’s version of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]