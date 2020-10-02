The Olive & Latte Suite adapts and evolves

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — This year 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, and time was spent reflecting and with thoughts on the digital transformation journey. Engagevu has been working on online to mobile-friendly websites from the main content websites such as Olive & Latte ABS www.oliveandlatteabs.com, to Olive and Latte http://oliveandlatte.com/, and Dashingly Very Good Living, which is an affordable luxe website https://www.dashinglyverygoodliving.com/. And the Shopify sites at https://oliveandlatte.myshopify.com/, and https://dashinglyverygoodlivingvgd.myshopify.com/.



Olive and Latte Suite

The new websites that were launched this year were Olive and Latte Home Lounge http://www.oliveandlattehomelounge.com/ while Engagevu, the pr and marketing collaborative outfit presents Engage for Moments https://www.engageformoments.com/.

Sharon Vu, Founder of Olive and Latte ABS (arts, bites, shop) with #OliveandLatte suite including #DashinglyVeryGoodLiving, and PR and Marketing outfit Engagevu, Vu Marcoms says, “The year 2020, has been difficult with Covid19, and there has been enough time to re-think the Digital Transformation journey to map that for our potential clients. Once again it is with the collaboration that has taken place, that makes Olive and Latte Suite to where it is at the moment, and that requires constant upskilling and reskilling to adapt to the changes that have taken place. We are on a constant lookout for items that are functional, trendy to classic, and with stories that accompany the products, and biographies of biz innovators and owners, personalities, shoppers, artists to designers, for the globeshop.”

Markus Flamman, Senior Advisor with Engagevu, and Adjunct Lecturer at the Henan University of Economics and Law commented, “I hope to place on the websites carefully curated items. Being Dutch I have access to unique luxury items that I will be looking for and list. You should be able to see them on Olive and Latte and Dashingly Very Good Living during the next year. There are many stories behind the gifts, souvenirs, paintings, and rare affordable luxury items. Additionally, I take interest and joy in creating some anecdotal content especially for Engage for Moments.”

Lawrence Loh, Managing Director of FieldCrest together with Alvin Tan, Fieldcrest Enterprise’s Director have provided their thoughts on the collaboration, “It will be an exciting journey being one of the merchants with Olive and Latte ABS and being on their platforms from https://oliveandlatte.myshopify.com and https://dashinglyverygoodlivingvgd.myshopify.com, we hope to bring to the tabletop experience with Fieldcrest products to complement the food and beverage experience for customers, with products that showcase and feature the design and quality.”

Please reach Olive and Latte Suite at contact@oliveandlatte.com or contact@engagevusg.com for partnerships and enquiries.

To view the websites, please find at

Globeshop



(Affordable Luxe):



1. https://www.dashinglyverygoodliving.com

2. Installment payment Hoolah (3 months interest-free) is available on: https://dashinglyverygoodlivingvgd.myshopify.com

3. http://oliveandlatte.com

4. Installment payment Hoolah (3 months interest-free) is available on: https://oliveandlatte.myshopify.com/

5. http://www.oliveandlatteabs.com



New Websites

6. http://oliveandlattehomelounge.com

7. http://engageformoments.com

About Olive and Latte Suite, Olive & Latte Home Lounge and Engage for Moments

Through Olive and Latte ABS (www.oliveandlatteabs.com), the company started in 2014 as an online content generation and sharing of stories across social networks and platforms. Olive and Latte eGlobeshop http://oliveandlatte.com http://oliveandlatte.myshopify.com, a shop around the corner, was launched on 7 Feb 2018, as an extension and an ecart to describe memorabilia and items from across the globe curated by Olive and Latte with Artists, Shoppers, and Biz Innovators. The items have interesting and engaging stories behind them, or sometimes as retail therapy when people travel and getaway. Olive and Latte Plug and Play is an engagement service where they plug into companies in functions to assist and engage, for Public Relations, Marketing, and more, with their core of Publicists, Communicators, and Marketers.

Dashingly Very Good Living VGD has the 3-pronged concept for the Affordable Luxury segment and with the addition of the e-carting of Marketing to Solutioning services for the Individual and companies pre-paid, and with categories of Global Local Designers that Dashingly Very Good Living VGD will source, partner and procure and with the category of the Personality.

Olive and Latte Home Lounge http://www.oliveandlattehomelounge.com/ aims to cover everything about Home including notes on Enrichment, Deals of the Day and Week and Home recipes as a Home companion for those working remotely or at home. Engage for Moments https://www.engageformoments.com/ is a blog about the moments, the virtual Attractions, Travel and Anecdotal Moments and experiences be it in the online sphere and spaces.

