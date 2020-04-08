The ‘One World: Together At Home’ Coronavirus Benefit Special Will Air On Australian TV

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 8, 2020

Earlier this week it was announced that Lady Gaga would be curating a huge benefit special in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation to support those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Now it has been revealed that will air on Australian television.

Network Ten will be airing the two hour long special from 10am AEST on Sunday, 19th April.

Gaga announced the special earlier this week, and there’s a massive lineup of artists signed on for it. Billie Eilish, Paul MacCartney, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin and plenty more will appear in this colossal event.

In addition to the television broadcast, the event will be streamed across a myriad of social media and streaming platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, Apple, Amazon Prime and many more.

It’s also been revealed that Gaga, with the help of corporate leaders and other notable figures, helped raise $35 million in just one week for the COVID-19 relief cause.

In music news, Gaga has recently revealed the album art for her upcoming album Chromatica, which has been postponed due to the pandemic.