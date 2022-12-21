The Only Billboard for Lana Del Rey’s New Album Is in Her Ex-Boyfriend’s City

Lana Del Rey is readying her ninth studio album – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – to arrive next March, and she’s promoting it in a powerfully petty way.

In a recent post on her private Instagram, Del Rey shared a photo of herself in a car, parked near what it turns out is the sole billboard advertising the forthcoming record. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” she captioned the post. The Oklahoman city is the hometown of her ex-boyfriend. “It’s. Personal,” she added in the comments.

“There’s Only One And It’s in Tulsa”

Lana Del Rey had an album billboard placed in her ex’s hometown: “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa ☠️” pic.twitter.com/BiTG81nyVW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2022

Lana announced Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd earlier this month alongside its lead single and title track. The album is set to arrive on Friday, 10th March via Interscope.

When it arrives, Did You Know… will follow up Del Rey’s two 2021 albums, Chemtrails over the Country Club and Blue Banisters. Production on the forthcoming album was handled by Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Mike Hermoa, Zach Dawes and Benji, while featured artists include Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis and more.

In January this year, Del Rey released her first post-Blue Banisters single, a track called ‘Watercolor Eyes’, premiering it through an episode of HBO series Euphoria. This year has also seen Del Rey cover Father John Misty’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century cut ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, as well as appear on Taylor Swift‘s Midnights track ‘Snow on the Beach’.

