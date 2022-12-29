BANGKOK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Let’s countdown to the New Year to share moments of happiness that everyone has been waiting for. Today, centralwOrld, the ‘Times Square of Asia‘, presents the celebration vibe from New York, a world-class countdown landmark that everyone is familiar with. Thai people can be proud that this year ‘centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2023’ will appear on the screen in Times Square, New York, a prime location in the heart of New York City and a global symbol of the countdown.



The only one in Thailand at centralwOrld – ‘Times Square of Asia’ countdown landmark in the heart of Bangkok, celebrating countdown moments together with people around the world

Unique similarities of two world-class countdown landmarks in the heart of New York City and Bangkok:

Strategic Location – There is no doubt that these two landmarks are located in strategic locations in the heart of the city – a commercial area where every square meter counts. The Ratchaprasong area is considered Thailand’s strongest commercial and tourist area and creates an enormous amount of cash flow annually into Thailand . New York is ranked among the cities with the highest cost of living in the world while Bangkok ranks the 2nd highest cost of living city in SEA and as the ‘Best Leisure City’ in Asia-Pacific .

– There is no doubt that these two landmarks are located in strategic locations in the heart of the city – a commercial area where every square meter counts. The Ratchaprasong area is considered strongest commercial and tourist area and creates an enormous amount of cash flow annually into . is ranked among the cities with the highest cost of living in the world while ranks the 2nd highest cost of living city in SEA and as the ‘Best Leisure City’ in . Times Square: the entertainment district that serves as center of the world – Thinking of the countdown night celebration moments in both of these areas, the first things that immediately come to mind are the light and sound, fireworks and large LED screens, which are mutual points that these two landmarks have in common. On countdown night, a great and exciting event will happen in the heart of Bangkok as the panOramix, SEA’s largest LED digital interactive screen in front of centralwOrld, has been reserved by famous brands and fan clubs from around the world to present their messages due to its enormous visibility. Enjoy the spectacular light and sound shows, concerts from popular artists offering a full entertainment experience and over 15 minutes of amazing fireworks at centralwOrld.

– Thinking of the countdown night celebration moments in both of these areas, the first things that immediately come to mind are the light and sound, fireworks and large LED screens, which are mutual points that these two landmarks have in common. On countdown night, a great and exciting event will happen in the heart of as the panOramix, SEA’s largest LED digital interactive screen in front of centralwOrld, has been reserved by famous brands and fan clubs from around the world to present their messages due to its enormous visibility. Enjoy the spectacular light and sound shows, concerts from popular artists offering a full entertainment experience and over 15 minutes of amazing fireworks at centralwOrld. Long history – Times Square, New York is where the history of the New Year countdown began with the ‘ball dropping’ activity, which is well-known among people around the world. The first ball drop took place on 31 December 1904 and the tradition has been continuing more than 100 years until this day. and that’s one reason Times Square has become an important landmark in America. centralwOrld has been named by the global media as the ‘Times Square of Asia ‘, the one and only in the heart of the Thai capital. The countdown event has been held at centralwOrld for more than 22 years and is considered an important landmark in Thailand . centralwOrld is likely on the list of both Thai people and tourists around the world as places they want to visit at least once in their life during the New Year and Countdown celebration period.

This 31 December, come and be part of the most anticipated and exciting, happy celebrations in ‘centralwOrld Bangkok CountdOwn 2023 – Times Square of Asia‘, the world’s best entertainment countdown of all time and the must-visit countdown destination in a lifetime. The gates open at 6.00 PM in front of centralwOrld, Ratchadamri Road. Free entry is available by simply downloading the Central Life X app and filling in the required details on the ‘Join’ in ‘Settings’ for convenience and speed in entering the event. To download, click https://bit.ly/centrallifexctwcountdown.

Alternatively, the interested audiences can watch a live broadcast of the countdown on Channel 3HD from 10:30 PM to 00:30 AM or watch Multi View via Facebook Live and YouTube Live: centralwOrld from 7:00 PM to 00:30 AM or live share from centralwOrld page to partners’ pages such as Khaosod, Channel 7, Daily News Online, Prachachat Turakij, Matichon, Bangkok Post, FEED, GLOBE, GMM25, Manager Online, Thairath Online and Workpoint. Watch the live broadcast on the screens at the restaurant area on 3rd floor, Atrium Zone, LED screens at Square B and C (recommended areas for wheelchair users) and Facebook pages of Central shopping centers nationwide. For more information, visit Facebook: centralwOrld.