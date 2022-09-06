The Osbournes Are Coming Back To Our Teles With A New Reality Show

Ozzy Osbourne and his fam will be returning to our teles with a brand new reality TV show dubbed Home To Roost.

Starring the Prince Of Darkness, his wife Sharon and their now grown-up offspring Jack and Kelly, the BBC docu-series will chronicle the Osbourne clan’s move from LA back to their home in jolly old England.

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.”

The big announcement comes some two decades after the heavy metal royal family’s groundbreaking OG reality series The Osbournes first premiered on MTV.

Much like that show, this new series will sadly not feature any cameos from Ozzy and Sharon’s lesser-known, more reclusive daughter, Aimee. But there will be grandchildren in the mix.

Here’s the official blurb, according to the BBC press release:

“Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire. The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself. This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.”

Home to Roost is set to air in 2023 on BBC One as a 10-part series of half-hour-long episodes.

No word yet on where we’ll be able to watch it from here in Australia, but w’ll bring you more info as soon as we’re clued in.

