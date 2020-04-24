The ‘Parks And Rec’ Cast Are Reuniting for A New, One-Off Episode Next Week

CultureWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

Oh. My. God. We’re getting a new episode of Parks and Rec next week. It’s a 30 minute charity special to benefit Feeding America and according to Amy Poehler, it’s all filmed from home.

The ep is set to air next Thursday, 30th April on NBC and will feature the show’s entire cast. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta will all appear in the special, as well as some “surprise guests”.

The new Parks and Rec special will be based on the ~current climate~ and will see Leslie Knope, the leader we all need right now, find herself, “determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.”

Written by Parks and Rec co-creator, Mike Schur, he’s said, “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.”

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Raising money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the cast and producers have pledged $500,000 in matching donations. While State Farm and Subaru will donate $150,000 each.

Parks and Rec gave us seven seasons between 2009 and 2015. Mike Schur has recently addressed the idea of a reunion saying, “Everyone on this stage — and like six other people — would have to feel like there was a story that needed to be told.”

Enjoy a very relatable Ben Wyatt moment below.