The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan has Been Hospitalised

The Pogues‘ Shane MacGowan has been admitted to hospital, with his wife assuring fans that the singer will “be fine”.

The frontman’s wife, writer Victoria Mary Clarke, told followers on Twitter yesterday that MacGowan had returned to the hospital last Friday, and asked fans to “send prayers and healing vibes”. In subsequent comments to the Irish Mirror, she said MacGowan was “frustrated” by being in the hospital.

The Pogues: ‘Fairytale in New York’

“He wants to get out,” she told the newspaper. When asked by the Mirror whether he was okay, she answered, “I think he is, yeah. Please don’t get too worried. I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

She didn’t reveal the reasons for the singer’s hospitalisation, but MacGowan has received consistent medical treatment since a bad fall in 2015, in which he broke his pelvis. That same year he received teeth implants following complications due to years-long struggles with drugs and alcohol, as per NME.

Darryl Hunt, the longtime bassist of The Pogues, died earlier this year at the age of 72. “He was a really great person and friend and a great bass player,” MacGowan wrote in a statement at the time. “May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends.”

In 2021, MacGowan released an art book titled The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold, which featured photography, sketches, and hand-written lyrics.

