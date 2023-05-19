The Presets Announce 20 Years 20 Nights Winter DJ Tour

Sydney dance veterans The Presets have announced an extensive national DJ tour throughout July, August, and September in celebration of their 20th anniversary. The ’20 Years 20 Nights’ tour will kick off on Friday, 14th July at the Village Green Hotel in Mulgrave, before they move a bunch of east coast venues and finish up finally in Darwin on Saturday, 9th September.

The duo have apparently locked in a bunch of special guests that will be appearing at each stop on the tour – no word yet on who those guests will be. See all the dates and details below.

“We’ve been lucky enough to play the biggest stages and festivals in the world over the past 20 years”, Kim Moyes shared in a statement. “But nothing compares to the buck-wild intensity of an intimate party. They are an entirely different beast and we can’t wait to unleash over these 20 nights.”

Julian Hamilton adds that their DJs sets are “more freewheeling and immediate” than their live shows. “We feed off the energy of the crowd, weaving our own tracks in with classic jams by our favourite artists. So it’s a 20 years celebration of not only our music, but also all the incredible tunes that inspire us. Plus we get a chance to throw in a few unreleased surprises too.”

Kim Moyes and Julian Hamilton met at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and began DJing around the city in 2003. They would go on to become one of Australia’s biggest dance acts, riding the Modular label wave to success off the back of breakout album Apocalypso. Their last full-length was HI VIZ in 2018; they released an EP called Raka in 2019, and dropped a single called ‘You Belong’ in 2022.

The Presets 20 Years 20 Nights Tour

Friday, 14th July – Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave

Saturday, 15th July – Pier Bandroom, Franston

Thursday, 20th July – Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Friday, 21st July – Friday’s Riverside, Brisbane

Saturday, 22nd July – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra

Friday, 28th July – Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast

Saturday, 29th July – C.EX, Coffs Harbour

Friday, 4th August – Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay

Saturday, 5th August – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast

Thursday, 10th August – Gilligan’s, Cairns

Friday, 11th August – Kirwan Tavern (Outdoors), Townsville

Saturday, 12th August – Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach

Friday, 18th August – Beer Deluxe, Albury

Saturday, 19th August –Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Friday, 25th August – UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong

Saturday, 26th August – Kambri Anu, Canberra

Wednesday, 30th August –The Station, Perisher

Friday, 1st September – Miranda Hotel, Sydney

Saturday, 2nd September – Dee Why RSL, Sydney

Saturday, 9th September – Monsoons, Darwin

Tickets on sale now via The Presets.

