The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Headline Shows

English post-punk outfit The Psychedelic Furs have announced a run of Australian headline dates. The forthcoming shows will serve as the band’s first Aussie gigs in 16 years.

Last week, the band were announced as part of the lineup for Icehouse’s forthcoming ‘Great Southern Land’ anniversary concert series. The group were listed for the performances set to take place in Melbourne and Brisbane, which take place on 19th and 26th November, respectively.

Now, The Psychedelic Furs have shared their own headline dates, with three extra shows planned for Australia this November. Launching their tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on 15th November, the group will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on 17th November, and appear at Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong on 24th November.

The Psychedelic Furs were last in Australia in 2006, making only their second appearance in the country, and first since their 2000 reunion. In 2020, the band released Made Of Rain, their first new album since 1991.

Tickets for the group’s upcoming shows are on sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29th July. A Live Nation pre-sale runs for 23 hours from 10am on Thursday, 28th July.

The Psychedelic Furs – Made Of Rain Australian 2022 Tour

Tuesday, 15th November – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, 17th November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 19th November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC*

Thursday, 24th November – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 26th November – Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD*

*As part of the Icehouse ‘Great Southern Land 2022 Concert Series’

Tickets on sale from 10am local time, Friday, 29th July.

