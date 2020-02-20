The Pussycat Dolls Are Doing An Intimate Performance In Nova’s Red Room Next Month

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020
Fresh off the back of their first new single in a decade ‘React’, The Pussycat Dolls are set to touchdown in Australia next month for their promo run. Plus we have news that a small selection of Pussycat Dolls fans are in for a treat.
The era-defining gal group are now set to give us a Nova’s Red Room performance. On Thursday, 5th March The Pussycat Dolls will perform a bunch of their hits like ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘When I Grow Up’, and ‘Buttons’ as well as ‘React’. Plus, they’ll be performing it atop Glass Island on the Sydney Harbour.
Fans can secure tickets to the event by listening to Nova https://www.novafm.com.au/registering here here.
The performance will follow up sets from Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Guy Sebastian.
Check out all of their tour dates below and listen to ‘React’.
[embedded content]
The Pussycat Dolls live in Nova’s Red Room
Thursday, 5th March
Glass Island, Sydney
Tickets: Enter Here
Pussycat Dolls at So Pop 2020
Tickets on sale now
Wednesday, 22nd April 2020
RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Friday, 24th April 2020
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 25th April 2020
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 28th April 2020
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 30th April
Melbourne Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)
Tickets: Ticketek