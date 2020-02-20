The Pussycat Dolls Are Doing An Intimate Performance In Nova’s Red Room Next Month

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

Fresh off the back of their first new single in a decade ‘React’, The Pussycat Dolls are set to touchdown in Australia next month for their promo run. Plus we have news that a small selection of Pussycat Dolls fans are in for a treat.

The era-defining gal group are now set to give us a Nova’s Red Room performance. On Thursday, 5th March The Pussycat Dolls will perform a bunch of their hits like ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘When I Grow Up’, and ‘Buttons’ as well as ‘React’. Plus, they’ll be performing it atop Glass Island on the Sydney Harbour.

Fans can secure tickets to the event by listening to Nova and registering here.

The performance will follow up sets from Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, and Guy Sebastian.

Check out all of their tour dates below and listen to ‘React’.

[embedded content]

The Pussycat Dolls live in Nova’s Red Room

Thursday, 5th March

Glass Island, Sydney

Tickets: Enter Here

Pussycat Dolls at So Pop 2020

Tickets on sale now

Wednesday, 22nd April 2020

RAC Arena, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 24th April 2020

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th April 2020

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 28th April 2020

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 30th April

Melbourne Arena, Melbourne (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek