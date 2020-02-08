“The Pussycat Dolls release new music video after a decade”

The Pussycat Dolls have reunited to make new music.

In the music video for their latest single “React,” the group still showcased their perfectly toned physique and iconic sexy dance moves.

“We had so much love and support from our fans, we’re just making sure we’re coming back stronger than ever with the dancing and everything. We wanna give them what they want,” they shared during their interview with MTV UK.

“React” is also The Pussycat Dolls’ first single since releasing their album “Doll Domination 2.0” in 2009. They are also gearing up for their comeback tour which will begin in the United Kingdom.

The Pussycat Dolls went trending last year after their performance in X Factor UK where they sang and danced to a medley of their songs including “React.”

Composed of Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, and Nicole Scherzinger, The Pussycat Dolls debuted back in 2003. One of its original members, Melody Thornton, has since left to the group.