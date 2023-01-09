The Race for the Hottest 100 is Currently Neck and Neck

The race for the top spot of triple j’s Hottest 100 is a very tight one, with only a few handfuls of votes currently separating the top two songs.

According to triple j, the difference between the #1 and #2 songs is sitting at less than 125 votes – meaning it will almost certainly come down to the wire when polls close on Monday, 23rd January.

Gang of Youths: ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’

It might not be as close as 2007, when Muse’s ‘Knights of Cydonia’ pipped Silverchair’s ‘Straight Lines’ at the post by a meagre 14 votes, but it could very well get that way over the next two weeks.

Thanks to vote aggregator 100 Warm Tunas, we already have a fairly good idea of what the countdown is going to look like. Having scanned a fair whack of votes across social media, Warm Tunas currently has Gang of Youths’ ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ in the top position, followed very closely by Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’. Spacey Jane’s ‘Hardlight’ sits in third, Flume and MAY-A’s ‘Say Nothing’ is fourth, Gorillaz’s ‘New Gold’ with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown rounds out the top five.

Elsewhere in the predicted top 20 are tracks by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Steve Lacy, Genesis Owusu, Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal, and King Stingray – who currently have two songs making the pointy end of the poll, with ‘Camp Dog’ and ‘Let’s Go’. Of course, Warm Tunas has got it wrong in the past when it comes to the winner, of course, but they’ve more or less got it right in terms of what songs will be up the top end of the count.

Voting for the Hottest 100 closes on Monday, 23rd January at 12pm AEDT – if you haven’t got your votes in yet, you can do that over here. The countdown will take place on Saturday, 28th January at midday AEDT, with the Hottest 200 happening the day before from 10am local time.

