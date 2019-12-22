The Reactions to Chewbacca’s Near-Miss in The Rise of Skywalker Are Hilarious
There were a few tearjerking deaths in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but fortunately, at least one didn’t stick: Chewbacca’s. At one point, surprisingly early on in the movie, it appears that he becomes an accidental casualty of Rey’s unexpected unleashing of Force lightning when she’s trying to stop the First Order transport with him on it. Luckily, we soon learn that there were two transports, and the one with Chewie on it didn’t actually leave until after a devastated Rey fled, believing she’d just caused the death of her friend. As you might expect, the emotional roller coaster of this fake-out left audiences with some major feelings, and they weren’t shy about sharing them on Twitter! Keep reading to see how fans let loose about all their feelings about Chewbacca’s brush with death.