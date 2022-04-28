The Reclink Community Cup Returns To Melbourne This June

The Rockdogs will take on the Megahertz when the Reclink Community Cup returns to Melbourne’s Victoria Park on Sunday, 19th June.

The annual fundraising event centres on a game of Aussie rules football between a team of Triple R FM & PBS FM broadcasters and staff (the Megahertz) and a team of musicians (the Rockdogs). The Cup is back in 2022 after two years in abeyance.

Proceeds from the Community Cup go to Reclink Australia, a not-for-profit that provides sport and recreation programs to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

The Community Cup celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019. The Melbourne event was a sell-out, attracting more than ten-thousand punters along for an arvo and early evening of footy, families, cold and warm beverages, puppies and live music. Proceedings wrapped up with a headline performance from Magic Dirt, following earlier sets from Dan Sultan (with special guest Paul Kelly), Baker Boy, Harvey Sutherland, The Burnt Sausages, and DJ JNETT.

This year’s lineups of team personnel and live performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 11th May via Oztix. Volunteer positions are open now – sign up here. Tickets are $25+ BF for adults; $5+BF for 3 to 16-year-olds; free for under 3s.

[embedded content]