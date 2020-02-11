The Red Shore Have Announced A Melbourne Reunion Show

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 11, 2020

Last month, legendary Aussie deathcore outfit The Red Shore performed a set – their first in a decade – at Invasion Fest in Sydney alongside the likes of Knocked Loose, Terror and Jesus Piece.

Now, the band have followed up their comeback set with a headline show in Melbourne, bringing the riffs to 170 Russell on Friday, 17th April.

Plus, there’s an an assortment of special guests joining The Red Shore on the night – both old friends and new faces alike. Deez Nuts, Alpha Wolf, Shinto Katana and Zeolite all ensuring one particularly mosh-worthy bill.

Forming back in 2004 in Geelong, The Red Shore broke up back in 2011, a year after the release of final album The Avarice of Man.

Tickets go on sale for the Melbourne reunion show this Thursday, 13th February.

[embedded content]

The Red Shore

w/ Deez Nuts, Alpha Wolf, Shinto Katana, Zeolite

Friday, 17th April

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix