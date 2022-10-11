The Review Meeting of the ROC’s Second Report under the United Nations Convention against Corruption ended successfullyphoto-4-.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 11 October 2022 – The Review Meeting of the ROC’s second report under the United Nations Convention against Corruption drew to a successful close on Sep 2. In this two-day meeting, five members of an international review committee engaged in wide-ranging and in-depth discussions on significant anti-corruption topics—including corruption prevention, criminalization and law enforcement, international cooperation, and recovery of illegal assets—and presented 104 concluding observations on important issues regarding the anti-corruption measures implemented by the Taiwanese government. These concluding observations, which were presented in a press conference held on the same day in the grand auditorium of the Ministry of Justice, were divided into 51 main findings and observations, 17 best practices, and 36 challenges to implementation and recommendations.

Review meeting for Taiwan’s second anti-corruption report

The press conference was hosted by Lo Ping-cheng, Minister without Portfolio and Spokesperson of Executive Yuan, who received the review committee’s documents on behalf of the Taiwanese government. José Ugaz, the chairman of the committee praised the government for its anti-corruption efforts so far, saying that after the review of its first national report, the government made great accomplishments in preventing and fighting corruption. The chairman recommended that the Legislative Yuan prioritize reviewing the draft of the Whistleblower Protection Act; law enforcement authorities devote more effort to investigate international corruption crimes and prevent bribes offered from abroad; and the use of political campaign finance be stipulated according to the best international standards and donations should be open, transparent, and with limited amounts. The international review committee believed, he concluded, that with the government’s unwavering resolve to fight corruption, Taiwan would become a transparent country for the benefit of the general public and the posterity.

