The Rions Announce Debut EP ‘Minivan’ and Share Title Track

Northern Beaches pop-rockers The Rions have announced they will release their debut EP later this year. It’s titled Minivan, and will be released Friday, 11th August. To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the EP’s title track alongside a road trip-capturing video directed by James Tarbotton. “‘Minivan’ explores the feelings of purpose and chasing your dreams,” the band said in a statement.

“We really wanted this song to reflect the wild spirit of youth, with a sound that would evoke a sense of maturing and growing into the person you want to become. There comes a time in everyone’s life, when you wish you could just get in a minivan with your friends and drive as far as you can go. And if you ever do chase your dreams in the form of leaving town in the dead of night, ‘Minivan’ is the only soundtrack you need.”

The Rions – ‘Minivan’

[embedded content]

The forthcoming EP – produced by Chris Collins – follows a long string of standalone singles from the Rions, who shot to national attention in 2021 when they were the winners of that year’s triple j Unearthed High contest. Back in March, they released the single ‘Scary Movies’, one of five songs that will appear on the Minivan EP (including its title track).

“This EP is definitely a reflection of many experiences the four of us have had individually over the course of our teenage years,” the band said in a statement. “The narrative connecting the songs is that of a person that experiences all the ups and downs of an ordinary life. Having issues with yourself, falling in love, having a meltdown and separating yourself from what hurts you most in an attempt to better yourself as a person.”

