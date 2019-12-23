The Rise of Skywalker Isn’t the Longest Star Wars Movie, but It’s Pretty Close
The Dec. 20 release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gave fans the official end of the Skywalker saga and they’ve had a lot of thoughts. But before it actually hit theaters, most of us prepped for that ending by looking back at all the good times, digging up all the information about new characters we can, and figuring out just how long the movie actually lasted. No one wants to go in without preplanned pee breaks!
Luckily, Rise of Skywalker doesn’t come close to Avengers: Endgame‘s movie time of three hours and change, and no one has to schedule any serious bathroom visits. Earlier reports said the film stood as the longest Star Wars movie ever, beating its predecessor The Last Jedi which clocked in at 152 minutes total. During an interview for EWLive on SiriusXM 109, director J.J. Abrams said that he believed the film is actually “two hours and 21 minutes,” which leaves some “wiggle room” for end credits.
The shorter run time brings Rise of Skywalker to 141 minutes, which means it comes in third place for longest Star Wars movie! It also means that you won’t have to miss out on anything by running out to the bathroom. You can hear the rest of Abrams’s EWLive interview on Siris, and dive back into the wonder of Star Wars now that Rise of Skywalker it out in theaters!