The Ritz-Carlton Announces New Partnership with Diptyque

Introducing premier Diptyque bath amenities across the portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton will celebrate the partnership with a bespoke gift set and pop-up shops at select properties around the world this festive season

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is excited to announce Diptyque as its new bath amenity partner. Known for its sophisticated scents and contemporary designs, Diptyque, the luxury French perfumerie, will bring its luxurious bath products to The Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts worldwide, in addition to launching an exclusive gift set in celebration of the collaboration.



The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

The Ritz-Carlton, in collaboration with Diptyque, selected Philosykos as the signature scent. Showcasing notes of a sundrenched fig tree, and inspired by the memory of a Greek summer at Mount Pelion, Philosykos perfectly captures the contemporary, sophisticated, and welcoming essence of The Ritz-Carlton brand, while illustrating both brands’ emphasis on the art of living through the senses.

“The collaboration with Diptyque exemplifies our commitment to excellence and to aligning with likeminded partners to continue to deliver world-class experiences for our guests,” commented Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. “We are thrilled to bring Diptyque’s exceptional bath products to Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts around the world in addition to giving loyal fans of both brands a unique way to celebrate with us this festive season.”

“Travel is an elegance we cultivate. Diptyque is therefore delighted to partner with The Ritz-Carlton as their exclusive bath amenity partner. To concoct our precious perfumes, we seek out the noblest ingredients from around the globe. With this partnership, we aim to provide an enchanting experience to all Ritz-Carlton guests,” said Julien Gommichon, President Americas, Diptyque. “We are thrilled to be celebrating our partnership with the launch of our holiday pop-up and we look forward to greeting all guests with our exciting holiday offerings this season.”

This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton brand will launch the exclusive Diptyque for The Ritz-Carlton gift set in celebration of the partnership. Featuring the Philosykos scent and candle wrapped in a bespoke pattern created by Diptyque for The Ritz-Carlton, gift sets will retail for $155 USD. The gift set will be available for purchase at The Ritz-Carlton Boutique, as well as Diptyque holiday pop-up shops in select cities. Through the holiday pop-up, The Ritz-Carlton and Diptyque will bring to life the wonder of a starry December night that is inspired by Diptyque’s poetic map of stars, with shades of gold and silver illuminating the nightscape and spelling out the constellations. Guests are invited to experience the holiday pop-up in the following cities:

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad: November 9 – December 24, 2022

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo: December 1 – 25, 2022

The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin: November 18, 2022 – January 5, 2023

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong: November 25, 2022 – January 5, 2023

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto: December 1 – 25, 2022

About The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Diptyque:

It all began on the left bank of Paris, in 1961, when three aesthetic adventurers with eclectic passions and a marked sense of style opened a boutique at 34 boulevard Saint-Germain. It was perhaps the world’s first concept store, resembling a chic bazaar offering the founders’ creations – fabrics, wallpaper, cushions and pot-pourri – as well as interesting things they found on their trips all over the world. Since this time, diptyque has conquered the heart of Paris as a whole, before also traveling to the four corners of the Earth to share its unique art of living. Everywhere, those in the know recognize the signs – the typeface, the dancing letters, the black and white, the iconic ovals on the bottles (whose original design hangs upon the wall) – which all serve as promises of sensory experiences and daily pleasures.