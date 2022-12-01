The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Definitive’ Live Album, ‘GRRR Live!’

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of their latest live album, GRRR Live!. Described as their “definitive” live album, the 24-track collection is a recording of the band’s show in Newark, New Jersey on 15th December 2012 as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

The high-profile show boasted a number of special guests, with the likes of Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr, The Black Keys, and Bruce Springsteen joining the band for various songs. Originally broadcast on pay-per-view a decade ago, it hasn’t been available to fans until now.

Released in a variety of formats, GRRR Live! will be issued as a 3xLP vinyl package, and as a double-CD set with either DVD or BlueRay accompaniment. For its release on 10th February, 2023, the full concert has also been re-edited and remixed to capture the group at the peak of their powers.

Having celebrated their 60th anniversary this year, GRRR Live! arrives as The Rolling Stones’ first live album since On Air in 2017. The group haven’t released a studio album since 2016’s Blue & Lonesome covers record.

‘Get Off Of My Cloud’ ‘The Last Time’ ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)’ ‘Paint It Black’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ (with Lady Gaga) ‘Wild Horses’ ‘Going Down’ (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr) ‘Dead Flowers’ ‘Who Do You Love?’ (with The Black Keys) ‘Doom And Gloom’ ‘One More Shot’ ‘Miss You’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Band Introductions

‘Before They Make Me Run’ ‘Happy’ ‘Midnight Rambler’ (with Mick Taylor) ‘Start Me Up’ ‘Tumbling Dice’ (with Bruce Springsteen) ‘Brown Sugar’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

