The Rolling Stones Drop Surprise New Song, ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 24, 2020

The Rolling Stones have just dropped their first offering of new music in eight years. The new single is ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ and it’s pretty relevant to us all right now.

‘Living In A Ghost Town’ was initially written during the Stones’ recent recording sessions, but they had to finish the track in isolation due to coronavirus.

That point seems to be echoed in the lyrics, with Mick Jagger singing, “Life was so beautiful/Then we all got locked down/Feel like a ghost/Living in a ghost town, yeah.”

But Jagger said, “The Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.

“We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is – It’s called ‘Living in A Ghost Town’ – I hope you like it.”

While The Rolling Stones’ guitarist and co-vocalist, Keith Richards said, “We cut this track well over a year ago in LA for a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan. Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it.”

You can have a listen to the new Rolling Stones and catch the video down below.

The band performed the One World: Together At Home benefit concert last Sunday. They performed ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ through four separate videos.