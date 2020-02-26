The Rubens Announce ‘Live In Life’ National Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 27, 2020

The Rubens have announced an extensive, 27-date Australian tour throughout this May, June and July in support of latest single ‘Live in Life’.

The New South Wales band released ‘Live in Life’ back in November of last year, their second single that year after Vic Mensa collab ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’. Last year also saw them release an MTV Unplugged album recorded live at the Esplanade Hotel in Melbourne. Their last studio album was 2018’s Lo La Ru.

Playing a mix of metropolitan and regional dates while on tour, it’ll be the first time the band have hit metro cities since touring Lo La Ru back in 2018, and sees them make their debut visits to the likes of Bundaberg, Warrnambool and Shepparton.

They’ll be joined on tour by Alice Ivy, who is currently readying the follow-up to her 2018 debut album I’m Dreaming.

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 5th March.

[embedded content]

The Rubens ‘Live in Life’ National Tour 2020

Thursday, 14th May

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 15th May

The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 16th May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: The Rubens

Thursday, 21st May

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 22nd May

Gap View Hotel, Alice Springs

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 23rd May

Bass in the Grass, Darwin

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 29th May

Saloon Bar, Launceston

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 30th May

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 5th June

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 6th June

Crooked River Winery, Gerringong

Tickets: The Rubens

Sunday, 7th June

Mittagong RSL, Mittagong

Tickets: The Rubens

Thursday, 18th June

Beer Deluxe, Albury

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 19th June

Riverlinks Westside, Shepparton

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 20th June

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Tickets: The Rubens

Thursday, 25th June

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 26th June

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 27th June

Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 3rd July

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 4th July

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: The Rubens

Wednesday, 8th July

Great Western, Rockhampton

Tickets: The Rubens

Thursday, 9th July

Seabreeze, Mackay

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 10th July

Otherwise, Townsville

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 11th July

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Tickets: The Rubens

Thursday, 16th July

Wintersun Hotel, Bluff Point

Tickets: The Rubens

Friday, 17th July

Freo. Social, Fremantle

Tickets: The Rubens

Saturday, 18th July

Cabin Fever Festival, The River, Margaret River

Tickets: The Rubens

Sunday, 19th July

White Star Hotel, Albany

Tickets: The Rubens