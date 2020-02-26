The Rubens Announce ‘Live In Life’ National Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 27, 2020
The Rubens have announced an extensive, 27-date Australian tour throughout this May, June and July in support of latest single ‘Live in Life’.
The New South Wales band released ‘Live in Life’ back in November of last year, their second single that year after Vic Mensa collab ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’. Last year also saw them release an MTV Unplugged album recorded live at the Esplanade Hotel in Melbourne. Their last studio album was 2018’s Lo La Ru.
Playing a mix of metropolitan and regional dates while on tour, it’ll be the first time the band have hit metro cities since touring Lo La Ru back in 2018, and sees them make their debut visits to the likes of Bundaberg, Warrnambool and Shepparton.
They’ll be joined on tour by Alice Ivy, who is currently readying the follow-up to her 2018 debut album I’m Dreaming.
Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 5th March.
The Rubens ‘Live in Life’ National Tour 2020
Thursday, 14th May
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg
Friday, 15th May
The Spotted Cow, Toowoomba
Saturday, 16th May
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday, 21st May
The Gov, Adelaide
Friday, 22nd May
Gap View Hotel, Alice Springs
Saturday, 23rd May
Bass in the Grass, Darwin
Friday, 29th May
Saloon Bar, Launceston
Saturday, 30th May
Altar, Hobart
Friday, 5th June
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Saturday, 6th June
Crooked River Winery, Gerringong
Sunday, 7th June
Mittagong RSL, Mittagong
Thursday, 18th June
Beer Deluxe, Albury
Friday, 19th June
Riverlinks Westside, Shepparton
Saturday, 20th June
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Thursday, 25th June
Forum, Melbourne
Friday, 26th June
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Saturday, 27th June
Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool
Friday, 3rd July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, 4th July
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Wednesday, 8th July
Great Western, Rockhampton
Thursday, 9th July
Seabreeze, Mackay
Friday, 10th July
Otherwise, Townsville
Saturday, 11th July
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns
Thursday, 16th July
Wintersun Hotel, Bluff Point
Friday, 17th July
Freo. Social, Fremantle
Saturday, 18th July
Cabin Fever Festival, The River, Margaret River
Sunday, 19th July
White Star Hotel, Albany
