The Rubens Officially Announce New Album ‘0202’

Coronavirus has meant The Rubens, like many artists, have had a year full of delays and cancellations. But now, the menaces from Menangle are now ready to share details of their forthcoming album 0202.

“We’re so bloody proud of this album and the way we created it,” the band said in a press statement of their fourth album, “and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have made it this far.”

In addition to the album announcement, the band have also shared the music video for latest single ‘Time Of My Life’, which was inspired by those graduating Year 12 this year under truly unprecedented circumstances.

“Our inbox has been flooded by young people (particularly those about to graduate year 12) feeling really confused and apprehensive about the future, when this should be the time of their lives – so we hope this song helps those people feel heard, supported and inspired knowing there’s still so much to come and to look forward to,” the band said.

Finally, the band’s forthcoming ‘Live In Life’ tour – which was postponed to 2021 – has been rebranded to support 0202.

0202 will feature ‘Time Of My Life’, as well as previously released singles ‘Live In Life’ and ‘Heavy Weather’.

0202 is due out on Friday, 21st February, 2021.

Watch the video for ‘Time Of My Life’ below.

