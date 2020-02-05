The Rumours Are True, Short Stack Have Announced A Reunion Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 6, 2020

Seems like your emo prayers have been answered – the rumours are true, and Australian pop-punk royalty Short Stack have announced they will be reuniting for their first shows in four years this July.

The trio of Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb will perform nationally this year, taking to the stage in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth. They’ll be joined on the road by Melbourne band Between You & Me.

The past week has seen a veritable social media frenzy brewing after the band dropped a number of clues that seemed to heavily suggest the trio were gearing up to make their return (sans guyliner and swoopy hair from the looks of it, sadly.)

If you weren’t onboard the Short Stack train the first time around, you may struggle to recall the kind of hysteria the band unleashed with their debut album Stack Is the New Black in August of 2009.

Buoyed by songs like ‘Sway Sway Baby!’ and ‘Shimmy A Go Go’, the album would go on to receive Gold certification and peak at #1 on the ARIA Charts. They amassed a fervent fanbase, performed sold out tours across the country, and were basically the Aussie pop-punk equivalent of The Beatles for a hot minute there.

They broke up for the first time in 2012, briefly getting back together with fourth studio album Homecoming in 2015, disbanding once again shortly after its release.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been more excited for a tour,” says Diviney of the upcoming shows.

“The early response has blown us away and we can’t wait to see everyone in July.”

Check out tour dates below. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 13th February, but there’s a Frontier pre-sale happening Monday, 10th February – head here for the details.

Short Stack 2020 Australian Tour

Thursday, 2nd July

The Triffid, Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 3rd July

170 Russell, Melbourne (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 4th July

Metro Theatre, Sydney (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 10th July

The Gov, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 11th July

Astor Theatre, Perth (All Ages)

Tickets: Ticketek