The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Has Died, Aged 46

Mark Sheehan, the founding guitarist of Irish pop-rock band The Script, has died at the age of 46. The news was confirmed over the weekend by Sheehan’s bandmates in The Script, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band wrote in a statement shared on social media. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” Sheehan is survived by his wife Reena and their three children.

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

Sheehan formed The Script in 2001 in Dublin alongside O’Donoghue and Power. They found commercial success with their debut, self-titled album in 2008, which featured singles like ‘Breakeven’ and ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’.

Following their debut, the band went on to release five more studio albums, with the most recent being 2019’s Sunsets & Full Moons. The trio’s studio lineup of Sheehan, O’Donoghue and Power remained consistent throughout the years.

Among those who have paid tribute to Sheehan since news of his death emerged are Ben Sargeant, who has been The Script’s touring bassist since 2007. “What can I say about a man who had a life changing impact on me and all around him,” Sargeant wrote. “I’m honoured to have known you and shared these times with you, thank you for all you did for me. I will miss you terribly and I will never forget you.”

Others who shared their condolences included Take That, Rick Astley, Kodaline, Boyzone‘s Mikey Graham and will.i.am. See those tributes below.

We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the passing of our beautiful friend Mark Sheehan. Sending all our love and prayers to his and @thescript family at this time. Thinking of you all

G, H & M — Take That (@takethat) April 15, 2023

Deepest condolences to Mark Sheehan’s family, Danny, Glen and friends. ❤️

R.I.P

Rick x — Rick Astley (@rickastley) April 15, 2023

So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers — Kodaline (@Kodaline) April 14, 2023