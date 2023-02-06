The Shell Citi Card: 25 Years of Fuel to Peso efficiency

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the economy struggles to stabilize in a post-pandemic world, fuel price volatility is one of the many factors consumers and businessmen have to deal with on an almost daily basis. Wednesdays are usually the days when people suddenly realize that their gas tanks are almost empty and fuel prices increased the just day before. Fortunately, thanks to the 25th anniversary of the Shell Citi Card, Wednesday woes can be wiped away with a discount when consumers load up on Shell fuel for a limited time.

To celebrate 25 years of alleviating the fuel expenses of its customers, the Shell Citi card is treating card holders every Wednesday from January 25 up to February 15. For a minimum purchase (P2,000 for Shell V-Power and P2,500 for Shell FuelSave) using the Shell Citi Card, customers can avail of a P7 per liter discount. Promo is capped at P350 per transaction per cardholder per day.

And to further expand the anniversary treat to non-card holders, participating Shell stations are offering card applications for more consumers to be able to enjoy the P7 off per liter treat. Successful new card applications will also be eligible! On top of the outright fuel discount new Citi cardholders can enjoy no annual fees forever for applications within the promo period.

Save money and get P7 OFF PER LITER on your next gas up at Shell with your Shell Citi Card!

Offer is valid every Wednesday from January 25 – February 15, 2023. Minimum purchase of P2,000 for Shell V-Power and P2,500 for Shell FuelSave. Max. discount of P350 per transaction.

Learn more at www.citi.asia/shell7. Terms and conditions apply. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. 158691 Series of 2023.

No Shell Citi Card yet? Apply now and get no annual fee for life. Just visit any participating Shell station nationwide and get the P7 off per liter discount once you have successfully applied.

Citibank, N.A., Philippine Branch, has transferred ownership of its consumer banking business to Union Bank of the Philippines. The trademarks “Citi”, “Citibank”, “Citigroup”, the Arc design and all similar trademarks and derivations thereof are used temporarily under license by Union Bank of the Philippines from Citigroup Inc. and related group entities.