The Slingers Share ‘Down to the Bone’, Announce Tour

The Slingers have announced Victorian and New South Wales tour dates in support of their forthcoming debut album, Sentimentalism. They’ve also shared its final preview in ‘Down to the Bone’, another slice of the yearning heartache rock they categorise as “motel pop”. Recorded with Big Yawn‘s Errol Green, it originally appeared on Love Hurts, a compilation put out by their label Flightless last year.

The Slingers will kick off their tour at the Bridge in Castlemaine on Saturday, 26th August, before shows in Sydney, Wollongong and Melbourne in September. The run will conclude on Saturday, 7th October with a show at the Tanswell Hotel in Beechworth. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale here.

The Slingers – ‘Down to the Bone’

[embedded content]

Sentimentalism is set to arrive on Friday, 7th July via Flightless. It’s been previewed with a long string of singles already, including ‘No Harm Done’ and ‘Living in Age of Loneliness’ this year, and 2022’s ‘Streets of Tokyo’ and ‘Our Last Day in the Sun’.

“It’s about people finding love as they struggle through the age of loneliness (this age),” vocalist Robert J. Mahon says of the album’s themes. “We certainly don’t want to come across as cynical or making some sort of grand social commentary. It’s about love, and it’s a happy thing.”

Sentimentalism will follow two EPs from The Slingers: 2017’s Fake Fruit and 2020’s Satin Coffin. In 2020, they also united with Melbourne singer-songwriter Spike Fuck on the single ‘Kind Hearts’.

The Slingers Sentimentalism 2023 Tour

Saturday, 26th August – The Bridge, Dja Dja Wurrung land/Castlemaine

Saturday, 2nd September – The Lansdowne, Gadigal/Sydney

Sunday, 3rd September – North Wollongong Hotel, Dharawal/Wollongong

Thursday, 14th September – Northcote Social Club, Naarm/Melbourne

Friday, 15th September – The Espy, Naarm/Melbourne

Saturday, 7th October – Tanswell Hotel, Beechworth

Tickets on sale now

