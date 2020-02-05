The Smashing Pumpkins Are Working On A Double Album Set For Release This Year

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 5, 2020

The Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed they have a new, double album on the way. Billy Corgan revealed the band’s plans in an interview with the Tennessean.

Smashing Pumpkins released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/ LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. back in 2018. But Corgan told the publication, “In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record.”

“I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.”

The new Smashing Pumpkins album is being recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Chatting about fan expectations for older bands, Corgan says, “As a fan, you sit there, at least I do, and you make judgements about how people go about their business, but I can say that after this amount of time, and being lucky enough to have some classic albums in your pocket, it’s really, really difficult to bring something new to the table. You almost have to work twice as hard.”

“…The other part of the flame, is ‘Can you bring back to the table a higher level of work, and song, and justify why you’re standing there … can you also offer something musically?’”

“That’s been my big sort of rant behind the scenes. If we’re not going to do that, then what are we?”

The new album is being recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is set for release later this year.

Have a listen to Smashing Pumpkins classic ‘1979’ below.