The Smith Street Band Achieve Their First #1 Album In Australia

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 26, 2020

The Smith Street Band finally have a #1 album in Australia, with Don’t Waste Your Anger debuting at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

The Melbourne rockers have released four previous full-length records, but this is the first time they’ve topped the chart. Their latest release bettered their previous best charting record More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me which peaked at #3 on the chart.

The achievement means The Smith Street Band sold more records than Dua Lipa, The Weekend, Harry Styles, and a smattering of other superstars who made up this week’s ARIA Top 10.

Don’t Waste Your Anger is also the #1 album on the ARIA Vinyl Albums Chart, and is the fifth local album to go to #1 on the chart so far in 2020.

“We’re all very shocked! Thank you so much to everyone who listened to the album!” said the band in a statement.

Congratulations to The Smith Street Band and their entire team on their Number One Album,” said ARIA CEO Dan Rosen.

“It is a brilliant achievement for this local band, and a testament to their loyal and passionate fanbase.

“It is so heartening to see another Australian act top the ARIA Chart, showing how our Australian artists and music fans around the country are connecting during this challenging time.”

It’s also their second Top 10 album in the last two months, after The Smithies released a digital-only live album to raise money for their roadies and crew members.

Don’t Waste Your Anger was released through The Smith Street Band’s own label Pool House Records.

The band recently dropped the quarantine-themed clip for single ‘The End Of The World’ featuring clips of fans and the band.

Check it out below: