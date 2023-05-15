The Social Trading Platform Swipe2Trade debuts at Consensus 2023ыцшзу2екфву2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 May 2023 – Coindesk’s latest iteration of its long-running and influential Consensus event, which took place on April 26 to 28 in Austin, Texas, held a conference for the blockchain-based social trading platform, Swipe2Trade, in what was the first official, live public service presentation.



In development social trading platform, Swipe2Trade, was showcased at Coindesk’s Consensus ’23 Event

The in-development platform, led by a well-known Web3 entrepreneur and the chief executive officer Herbert Rafael Sim, has big plans to merge social features and crypto trading functionality into one accessible package.

Talking about the project, Sim said: “The whole concept behind Swipe2Trade is to make crypto accessible to everyone, allowing people who have never traded before to complete deals they feel comfortable and confident making with one swipe!”





About Swipe2Trade

Despite the impressive number of 400 million users engaging in such transactions worldwide, a significant portion of the global population still does not participate in the world of crypto.

Issues such as a lack of knowledge and understanding, as well as non-intuitive and complex DEX and CEX interfaces turn off many who would otherwise be advocates of cryptocurrency. Swipe2Trade aims to address this by simplifying crypto trades, so they can be executed with one swipe. The service provides social features that allow experienced users to guide newcomers (while being rewarded for doing so).

Swipe2Trade’s hybrid platform will feature trading options such as stop/limit orders; convenient search and selection; easily accessible charts and statistics; portfolio tracking and the ability to execute complex orders with a single swipe.

At its core, Swipe2Trade creates a framework for advanced crypto users to monetize their knowledge and engage with new crypto users, allowing them to subscribe to their favorite experts and replicate deals they advise with a simple click. Newcomers get the ability to make informed decisions while advisers can monetize subscriber activity.

All this is built around an intuitive framework — with things like fast and easy deposit/withdrawal features and ease-of-use trading tools.

The platform has been building its social media presence ahead of its full launch, and the conference at Coindesk’s Consensus event was the next big milestone in Swipe2Trade realizing its ambitions of creating a hybrid social trading platform that welcomes people around the globe who have yet to begin their crypto journeys.

