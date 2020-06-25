The Spice Girls Are Reportedly Touring Australia In 2021

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

We’re going to need you to take this news with an entire silo full of salt, but the Spice Girls are reportedly set to embark on a world tour next year with Australia on their itinerary.

Now before you go full platform boots and zig-a-zig-ahh, the girls haven’t confirmed this news themselves. This comes from The Sun, who have reported – via unnamed sources – that the group are planning a tour of Europe, America and Australia in 2021.

2021 marks a special year for the most successful girl group in history, as it’ll be their 25th anniversary of the release of their debut single ‘Wannabe’ – a turning point in pop culture and signalled the start of the group’s short yet strong domination over the entire world.

However, like their recent 2019 reunion tour of the UK, Mel C, Mel B, Emma and Geri will reportedly not be joined by Victoria Beckham as she’s busy designing clothes and being stupidly wealthy.

The Sun is also reporting that this will likely be the final time the group tour at all, which means this will be a show not to be missed.

We’ll keep you posted on all details as they’re announced. In the meantime, we need to inform you that Mel C (i.e. the best Spice girl) is still making bangers. Listen to her latest track ‘Blame It On Me’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]