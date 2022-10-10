The Stranglers Announce 2023 Australian Tour

English post-punk and new wave outfit The Stranglers have announced their return to Australia. The band’s 2023 Australian tour will be their first time in the country since early 2020.

The current lineup of Jean-Jacques Burnel, Baz Warne, Jim Macaulay and Toby Hounsham will tour the country in April, playing headline dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Newcastle. The tour will be the band’s first without keyboardist Dave Greenfield, who joined the band in 1975 and passed away in 2020.

The Stranglers – ‘Golden Brown’

[embedded content]

The Stranglers formed in Guildford just outside of London in the mid 1970s. Punk was on the rise, but The Stranglers stood out from their contemporaries due to their eclectic musical style. Singles such as ‘Always The Sun’, ‘Skin Deep’, ‘Peaches’, as well as their biggest hit, ‘Golden Brown’, showcase The Stranglers’ multi-faceted style, while their powerful live performances added to the overall mystique.

In 2021, The Stranglers released Dark Matters, their first new album in nine years. The record was made without the contributions of founding drummer Jet Black, who stepped aside in 2015 after 40 years with the band. The album does feature Greenfield’s keyboard playing.

The Stranglers – Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 18th April, 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 19th April, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st April, 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 22nd April, 2023 – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April, 2023 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 18th October.

Further Reading

The Stranglers Talk Getting Out Of Punk, Getting Old & Gunslingers At Gigs

Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones Admits He Prefers Steely Dan To Punk Rock

Manchester Ian Curtis Mural Destroyed For Aitch Album Advertisement