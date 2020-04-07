The Strokes Drop New Single ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 7, 2020

Amidst all the chaos happening in the world right now, The Strokes are still set to drop their highly anticipated new album this Friday. Now, they’ve given us yet another taste in new track ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’.

The song is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the prophetically titled The New Abnormal, following the release of previous tracks ‘Bad Decisions’, ‘Ode To The Mets’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’.

The New Abnormal, out Friday, 10th April, is the first album we’ve had from the band in seven years. Their last album, Comedown Machine, dropped all the way back in 2013.

The Strokes were set to headline Splendour In The Grass this July, but the festival has since been postponed until late October due to restrictions on mass gatherings and live concerts thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to ‘Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus’ below.