The Strokes Release ‘The Singles – Volume 01’ Including Early Demos And B-Sides

New York City rock band The Strokes have released a compilation of their first ten singles, titled The Singles – Volume 01. Available on streaming services and as a box set of ten 7-inch vinyl singles, the band’s early hits are paired with their original B-sides, including home demos of ‘Alone Together’, ‘Is This It’, ‘The Way It Is’ and more.

The Singles – Volume 01 encompasses every single from 2001’s Is This It, 2003’s Room On Fire, and 2006’s First Impressions Of Earth. The set includes the original versions of the band’s first two singles, ‘The Modern Age’ and ‘Last Nite’, both of which were re-recorded for Is This It. Though, the collection doesn’t include ‘Elephant Song’, which was released as a fan club exclusive in 2004.

The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’ (Rough Trade Version)

[embedded content]

The list of B-sides includes ‘When It Started’, which replaced ‘New York City Cops’ on US versions of Is This It, and ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’, a collaboration with Regina Spektor that appeared on the ‘Reptilia’ single.

There’s also a version of The Clash’s ‘Clampdown’ recorded live at London’s Alexandra Palace in December 2003, a studio cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)’, and the ‘Juicebox’ B-side ‘Hawaii’, which was previously unavailable on streaming services.

The Strokes have released three albums and one EP since First Impressions of Earth, but details of a sequel to The Singles – Volume 01 are to be announced. In October, producer Rick Rubin revealed he had been working with the group on a follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal.

Further Reading

Watch the Trailer for 2000s-Era NYC Indie Rock Doc ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’

The Strokes Working on New Album With Rick Rubin

The Strokes Invite Fan Onstage To Perform Song, Judge Her Performance