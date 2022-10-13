The Strokes Working on New Album With Rick Rubin

After linking up with Rick Rubin for 2020’s The New Abnormal, The Strokes have been working on a new record with the famed producer, according to the man himself. While speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rubin discussed working on a “new album” with the band in Costa Rica.

“We rented this house on the top of a mountain and set up the band outside,” Rubin told Rogan, as Stereogum points out. “So they’re playing and it’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain,” he added. “It was incredible. And we did that every day playing out… They didn’t want to leave. It was the best experience.”

Watch Rick Rubin Talk About Working with The Strokes on a New Record

Rubin’s story checks out, given that earlier this year, a cab driver in Costa Rica found frontman Julian Casablancas’ passport on the side of the road and attempted to return it to him, despite having no idea who he was. According to reports, the singer was able to connect with the man and his passport was returned.

Casablancas and co. are yet to release any new music since The New Abnormal arrived in April of 2020, after being previewed with singles ‘At the Door’, ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’. Last year, however, they did share a snippet of new music, with an unreleased track titled ‘Starting Again’ soundtracking a campaign video for Maya D. Wiley, who ran in the 2021 New York City mayoral race.

