The Sukhothai Bangkok Appoints Alexander Schillinger as General Manager

As of late 2016, Alexander joined the hotel in the position of the Executive Assistant Manager, responsible for Food and Beverage and the overall Hotel operations. With over 25 years of international hospitality experience, Alexander has held several key positions with leading luxury and lifestyle properties such as the legendary Dusit Thani Bangkok, the multi award winning The Mira Hong Kong, the Shangri-La group in Bangkok and Beijing, the One&Only Royal Mirage Dubai and The Park Lane Hong Kong.

“I am delighted to lead the team at The Sukhothai Bangkok and look forward to continue working with them to provide all our guests a unique and unforgettable experience with the warmth of traditional Thai hospitality in an oasis of serenity and comfort when visiting our legendary hotel in the heart of Bangkok,” said Alexander.

A graduate of Hotelschool, Dr. Speiser, Tegernsee in Germany and César Ritz Colleges, Le Bouveret in Switzerland, Alexander started out his career gaining experience in Germany, Greece, Switzerland and the U.S.A. before moving to Hong Kong in 1997.

Originally from Bavaria, Germany, Alexander is a passionate hospitality professional with wide knowledge and experience of the Thailand luxury hotel and hospitality travel market. In his personal time, he enjoys spending as much time with his family, traveling, exploring and discovering new places with all their beauty, their food and culture.

About The Sukhothai Bangkok

The Sukhothai Bangkok, one of the most prestigious hotels in Bangkok was recently awarded in the annual “Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards”, #1 City Hotel in Bangkok, #4 Hotel among all Asian Cities and #37 Hotel Worldwide

The Sukhothai Bangkok combines traditional refinement with immaculate contemporary style. A haven of calm set amid six acres of lush gardens and water ponds in bustling Bangkok. Once inside its classically elegant grounds, guests are quite literally far from the madding crowds. Wining and dining is a pleasure with world class Restaurants and Bars, including the award-winning La Scala Italian Restaurant, Celadon, home of delicious Thai cuisine and Colonnade an international cuisine Restaurant. On-site leisure facilities include Spa Botanica, a Fitness Studio with fully-equipped Gym, Sauna and Jacuzzi and a 25-metre outdoor Swimming Pool.

