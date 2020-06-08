The Sunshine Coast Is Getting A New Drive-In Music Festival Starring The Chats & More

While we all wait for festivals to become a thing again, yet another drive-in music event has popped up to tide us over.

All-ages mini-fest AIRWAVES will be making its debut on the Sunshine Coast next month, pulling into Nambour Showgrounds across the weekend of Friday, 10th – Sunday, 12th July, with live sets from The Chats, Bugs, Sahara Beck, The Pierce Brothers and many more.

So how does it work? Well, the audio will be broadcast via the FM radio signal into your car, or if you prefer, you can wind down your window and listen live.

The event’s also been given an Outer Space theme, with punters encouraged to come decked out in their cosmic threads.

Safety is also covered, with contactless ticketing, hand sanitiser, food and drink services direct to vehicles, regular cleaning of bathroom facilities and strict social distancing measures in place to guard against ‘rona.

Tickets are being sold separately to each night of the fest and you can find all the info you need to decide which one grabs you most, below.

AIRWAVES 2020

Friday, 10th – Sunday, 12th July

Nambour Showgrounds, Sunshine Coast

Tickets:

AIRWAVES 2020 Lineup

Friday

The Dreggs

Sahara Beck

Toxic Fox

Saturday

The Chats

Bugs

Being Jane Lane

Sunday

The Pierce Brothers

OKA

Support TBA